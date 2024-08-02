KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 3, 2024

If you who have applied for LIHEAP energy assistance this year from Tribal Social Services, you are asked to complete a customer service survey. Go to the office at the Family Resource Center during normal business hours and see Jackie Minson.

The annual Community in the Park event is today at Sahalee Park in Madras. Volunteers will provide free goods and services from 9am to 4pm. There will be free bikes for kids while supplies last. Other free services include dental and medical, veterinary vaccines, haircuts, family photos, bicycle repairs, clothing and more. They’ll also have food, treats, children’s entertainment and live music – all free and open to all.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Medical Teams International Mobile Dental clinic will be in Warm Springs this Sunday from 9:00-2:00 at the Physical Therapy Building on Campus next to the Court House. It’s a free clinic offering fillings, cleanings, checkups and exams.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is on Monday August 5th\ from noon to 1:30 at the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

Madras High School is doing a youth cheer camp for kids in kindergarten thru 8th grade. It’s August 8th & 9th from 1-4pm in the MHS main gym. The cost is $50. Register online or visit the Madras High Cheerleading Facebook page for more information.

KWSO is working with other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media and KBOO to provide coverage of candidates on the ballot in the November 2024 Election. We are seeking input on what you are interested in knowing about from those running for office. Please take time to participate in an online survey by August 14th. Find the survey HERE.

A ribbon skirt making class is being offered August 23-25 for young people ages 14-24. Participants will tell their stories on their ribbon skirt and show it at a fashion show in Bend in October. All materials will be provided. In addition to the three days of class, there will be a designing class on August 15th and shopping day on August 19th. You must commit to attend all classes. To sign up, contact Waurica Miller by email at millerwaurica@gmail.com.