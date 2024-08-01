KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 1, 2024

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. For students enrolled in the Summer Acceleration Program, breakfast is from 8:45-9:15 and lunch 11:30 til noon. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are: “On Second Thought” from 4-5pm and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30.

A grass dance outfit making class will be held August 2nd thru the 4th. Participants will make a simple grass dance outfit and materials will be provided. It’s open to youth 14 and up. Adults may sign up; however, the outfit they make must be for a youth. The class will be from 9am to 5pm all three days. To sign up, contact Waurica Miller by email at millerwaurica@gmail.com.

KWSO is working with other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media and KBOO to provide coverage of candidates on the ballot in the November 2024 Election. We are seeking input on what you are interested in knowing about from those running for office. Please take time to participate in an online survey by August 14th. Survey Link

Warm Springs Behavioral Health is now taking applications for the Permanent Supportive Housing Program. This program provides affordable housing with tenant support services to members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are experiencing chronic homelessness, limited income, and mental or physical health issues, disabilities and/or substance use disorder.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course,” via Zoom. It will start August 15th and meet every Thursday through September from 5:30-7:30 online. This course is required for anyone in the IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org.

The Summer Acceleration program at the Warm Springs K8 is operating out of the cafeteria side of the building. The office is located in the concessions. The phone number for Summer Acceleration is 541-553-1563.

Culver’s Annual Crawdad Festival Saturday, August 17th 10am-5pm. The day starts off with a parade thru Culver at 10am. At Culver City Park there will be: vendors, food, entertainment and, CRAWDADS! There’s a splash pad for everyone to cool off at, live music from11am-1pm and lots of activities for the kids – free face painting, free balloon animals, water balloon area, yard game section, petting zoo and more. For vendor info – send an email to culvercrawdad@gmail.com.