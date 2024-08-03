KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 4, 2024

If you who have applied for LIHEAP energy assistance this year from Tribal Social Services, you are asked to complete a customer service survey. Go to the office at the Family Resource Center during normal business hours and see Jackie Minson.

Medical Teams International Mobile Dental clinic will be in Warm Springs today from 9:00-2:00 at the Physical Therapy Building on Campus next to the Court House. It’s a free clinic offering fillings, cleanings, checkups and exams.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. For students enrolled in the Summer Acceleration Program, breakfast is from 8:45-9:15 and lunch 11:30 til noon. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Madras High School’s Junior Buff Volleyball Camp is this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for incoming 3rd-8th graders. It’s from 9am-noon each day. The cost is $50 per player and they will take cash or check at the door.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church will be closed on Monday, August 5th.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market is Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Small Business Success Days to help people to start or grow their small business will be held August 15th and 16th, 9am to 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise. There will be workshops on creating an easy business plan and finding funding for a small business. There will also be opportunities to meet with small business experts one-on-one or in small groups to get assistance and advice to start and grow your small business. Register Online

First Nations Veterinary and Fences for Fido will hold the final Warm Springs spay/neuter clinic of the year during Labor Day Weekend. It’s for dogs and cats and all pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services. The Warm Springs Spay/Neuter Clinic will be August 31st and September 1st at the Agency Fire Station. Services include: Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Online registration is preferred at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or you can call ‪(503) 451-0765.

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, is on display at the Museum at Warm Springs until September 7th.