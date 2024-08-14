KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 15, 2024

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is today through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Tygh Valley. Gates will open at 9am each day. There’s a Senior Picnic today at the Wasco County Fair. The free lunch for seniors will start at 11:30 in the picnic area next to Dew Drop-Inn.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are: “On Second Thought” from 4-5pm and Embodiment Practice Group from 4-5:30. An Alcohol & Drug Education class is held from 3-4:00 at High Lookee Lodge.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course,” via Zoom. The first class is this evening and it will meet every Thursday through September from 5:30-7:30 online. This course is required for anyone in the IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org.

Mt. Hood Meadows will be hosting the annual Warm Springs Huckleberry Picking Trip this Saturday, August 17th. You can sign up to participate by texting 541-460-2255 with your name, phone number, and email address or you can email that information to sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Papalaxsimisha’s 2nd annual volleyball camp is this Saturday & Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Center. High School age camp will be from 10-2:00 both days, and the middle school camp is from 1-3 on Sunday. Register ONLINE or onsite the mornings of camp.

Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project, a traveling exhibit, is on display at the Museum at Warm Springs until September 7th.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, childcare, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.