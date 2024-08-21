KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 22, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

If you’re a VeggieRx participant – be sure to pick up your fresh produce delivered by Around the Bend Farms today the Family Resource Center. You can stop by anytime between noon and 4:00.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Warm Springs OSU extension, and the Community Action Team will be offering huckleberry hot chocolate and choke cherry tea. I H S Pharmacy will have info about preventing opioid related deaths, including Medication Assisted Treatment. And while supplies last – you can stop by and get a KWSO coffee mug and information about our Campus History Project. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is tomorrow 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. To sign up for a table call 541-553-3243.

The Bright Wood Airshow of the Cascades Festival is this Friday and Saturday at the Madras Airport. On Friday, gates open to the public at 1:00 and folks can see the aircraft collection, the Les Schwab Car Show and vendors. The Golden Knights performance is at 4pm and aerobatic performances start at 7. Special night performances will get going at 9. On Saturday, gates open at 9am. Golden Knights and aerobatic performances begin at 1:15. Visit cascadeairshow.com for details and tickets.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Traditional Parade Committee is having its annual clothes giveaway this Sunday, August 25th on the campus area from noon until 5. There will be all sorts of clothes & shoes that vary in sizes & styles. This is the committee giving back to the community & tribal members for the support of their Pi-Ume-Sha Traditional Parade. No early arrivals please!

Warm Springs ECE will be closed for staff training next week. This is for all programs. Classrooms will remain closed on September 3rd – although Head Start and Day Care families can attend an Open House to complete paperwork, visit classrooms and get information for the first day of school for ECE on Wednesday September 4th.

The Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition’s Annual Gathering is Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th at Heritage University in Toppenish, WA. This year’s gathering will be focused on traditional foods and practices by providing hands-on workshops. Registration is free and you can register HERE.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.