KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 23, 2024

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a Wellbriety Meeting at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

For senior lunch today, spaghetti and roasted squash is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Simnasho Tribal Market is Saturday and Sunday 10am to 2pm in the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. Tribal vendors are welcome and encouraged to set up.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Traditional Parade Committee is having its annual clothes giveaway this Sunday on the campus area from noon until 5. There will be all sorts of clothes & shoes that vary in sizes & styles. This is the committee giving back to the community & tribal members for the support of their Pi-Ume-Sha Traditional Parade. No early arrivals please!

The Bright Wood Airshow of the Cascades Festival is today and tomorrow in Madras. Gates open to the public at 1 this afternoon and folks can see the aircraft collection, the Les Schwab Car Show and vendors. The Golden Knights performance is at 4pm and aerobatic performances start at 7. Special night performances will get going at 9. On Saturday, gates open at 9am. Golden Knights and aerobatic performances begin at 1:15. Visit cascadeairshow.com for details and tickets.

There’s a memorial for Simon Kalama tomorrow. It will start at 9am at the Agency Cemetery and then move to the Agency Longhouse for services and giveaway at 10. At 1:00 will be the namegiving for the grandchildren of Margie Kalama.

The Center Foundation is doing baseline concussion testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. The next baseline testing date is Wednesday, August 28th. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. This is a good time for local students to have a baseline test in preparation for fall and winter sports. Advance registration is required by contacting Stuart Schmidt, Program Manager, at 541-322-2323. The cost of each baseline test is $20.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new six-classroom addition at the Warm Springs K8 will take place before the Back to School BBQ on Thursday, August 29th at 3:30. The ceremony will take place near the football field and afterwards, people can tour the new classrooms.

The 2024 Back to School BBQ and Resource Fair is from 4-6pm on Thursday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Class lists for K-5 and guide room lists for middle schoolers will be available at the Back to School BBQ. Middle School students interested in participating in Football, Volleyball, or Cross Country can sign up. Students can also get fitted for helmets at that time if they are planning to play football.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, childcare, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.