4-day film workshop for Warm Springs youth Aug. 23-26

Warm Springs Community Action team, in coordination with Warm Springs Filmmakers LaRonn Katchia & Brutis Baez, is hosting a 4-day Film Workshop Intensive August 23-26, 2024.

The workshop is for Warm Springs students ages 14-18 and will also feature actress Cara Jade Myers from Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

It’s a chance to learn the basic fundamentals of acting and filmmaking for the screen from an indigenous perspective.

Space is limited to 15 students, and it starts this Friday so interested youth should complete the registration as soon as possible.

