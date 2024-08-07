KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 8, 2024

If you who have applied for LIHEAP energy assistance this year from Tribal Social Services, you are asked to complete a customer service survey. Go to the office at the Family Resource Center during normal business hours and see Jackie Minson.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Madras High School is doing a youth cheer camp for kids in kindergarten thru 8th grade today and tomorrow from 1-4pm in the MHS main gym. The cost is $50. Register online or visit the Madras High Cheerleading Facebook page.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are: “On Second Thought” from 4-5pm and Embodiment Practice Group from 4-5:30. An Alcohol & Drug Education class is held from 3-4:00 at High Lookee Lodge.

There’s a public Hunter’s Meeting Tuesday, August 13th from 5:30-9pm at the Agency Longhouse. Lottery winner tags will be handed out at the meeting.

Small Business Success Days to help people to start or grow their small business will be held August 15th and 16th, 9am to 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise. There will be workshops on creating an easy business plan and finding funding for a small business. There will also be opportunities to meet with small business experts one-on-one or in small groups to get assistance and advice to start and grow your small business. The QR code to register is on flyers posted in the community or you can REGISTER HERE.

A ribbon skirt making class is being offered August 23-25 for young people ages 14-24. Participants will tell their stories on their ribbon skirt and show it at a fashion show in Bend in October. All materials will be provided. In addition to the three days of class, there will be a designing class on August 15th and shopping day on August 19th. You must commit to attend all classes. To sign up, contact Waurica (say like “war-ISS-uh”) Miller by email at millerwaurica@gmail.com.

First Nations Veterinary and Fences for Fido will hold the final Warm Springs spay/neuter clinic of the year during Labor Day Weekend, August 31st and September 1st at the Agency Fire Station. Online registration is preferred at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or you can call ‪(503) 451-0765.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.