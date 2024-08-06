KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 7, 2024

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. For students enrolled in the Summer Acceleration Program, breakfast is from 8:45-9:15 and lunch 11:30 until noon. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Tribal Council will continue with Committee Reports this morning. On the schedule are Timber; Land Use Planning; and Health & Welfare.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

A parenting class meets each Wednesday morning from 11am until noon at Warm Springs Behavioral Health. Also on Wednesdays is a Grief Support Group for adults only from 4-5pm and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

A Women’s Crafting Circle meets today at the Papalaxsimisha office, located at 1142 Warm Springs Street. All women are welcome to bring their own craft and spend time with others at one or both sessions. Women’s Crafting Circle meets from noon to 2 and from 5:30-7:30.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center will be held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is tomorrow 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Madras High School is doing a youth cheer camp for kids in kindergarten thru 8th grade this Thursday and Friday from 1-4pm in the MHS main gym. The cost is $50. Register online or visit the Madras High Cheerleading Facebook page for more information.

KWSO is working with other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media and KBOO to provide coverage of candidates on the ballot in the November 2024 Election. We are seeking input on what you are interested in knowing about from those running for office. Please take time to participate in an online survey by August 14th.

Mt. Hood Meadows will be hosting the annual Warm Springs Huckleberry Picking Trip on Saturday, August 17th. You can sign up to participate by texting 541-460-2255 with your name, phone number, and email address or you can email that information to sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The 2024 Back to School BBQ is August 29th 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. In addition to the BBQ and families connecting with teachers – there is the annual Resource Fair that offers programs, departments, & organizations the opportunity for community engagement.