KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 14, 2024

A parenting class meets each Wednesday morning from 11am until noon at Warm Springs Behavioral Health. Also on Wednesdays is a Grief Support Group for adults only from 4-5pm and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

Alcohol & Drug Education classes at the Senior Center will be held every Wednesday through the summer at 3pm. Seniors are welcome and can bring others interested in learning.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is coming up Friday, August 23rd 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. To sign up call 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has a Head Start Physical Round-up for 3- and 4-year-olds scheduled for Thursday, August 22nd and a School Sports Physical clinic tomorrow Call the clinic to schedule.

Small Business Success Days to help people to start or grow their small business will be held this Thursday & Friday, 9am to 5pm at the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise. There will be workshops on creating an easy business plan and finding funding for a small business. There will also be opportunities to meet with small business experts one-on-one or in small groups to get assistance and advice to start and grow your small business. The QR code to register is on flyers posted in the community or you can register here.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is tomorrow 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

A ribbon skirt making class is being offered August 23-25 for young people ages 14-24. Participants will tell their stories on their ribbon skirt and show it at a fashion show in Bend in October. All materials will be provided. In addition to the three days of class, there will be a designing class tomorrow and shopping day on August 19th. You must commit to attend all classes. To sign up, contact Waurica Miller by email at millerwaurica@gmail.com.

Mt. Hood Meadows will be hosting the annual Warm Springs Huckleberry Picking Trip this Saturday. You can sign up to participate by texting 541-460-2255 with your name, phone number, and email address or you can email that information to sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Papalaxsimisha’s 2nd annual volleyball camp is this Saturday and Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Center. High School age camp will be from 10-2:00 both days, and the middle school camp is from 1-3. Register online or register onsite the mornings of camp.

The Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Coalition’s Annual Gathering is Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th at Heritage University in Toppenish, WA. All are welcome to join for 2 days of inspiring knowledge keepers, tasty foods and community building. This year’s gathering will be focused on traditional foods and practices by providing hands-on workshops. Registration is free and you can register here.

There is no jury duty for the month of August at Warm Springs Tribal Court.