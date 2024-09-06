KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 7, 2024

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Mt. Hood Meadows is having a Job Fair tomorrow from 2:30 PM to 5 PM on its Sun Deck. Meet and connect with managers from all departments who will be available to discuss potential roles and opportunities at the resort. Registered attendees can also get a free Scenic Chairlift Ride, and discounts on food and drinks.

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open for 4 nights beginning Monday, September 9th at 6am to 6pm Friday, September 13th.

Warm Springs Suicide Prevention & Lines for Life are doing a glow walk in honor of World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day on September 10th. It starts at 7:30pm at the Warm Springs Prevention pavilion on campus.

The last Warm Springs Thursday Market for 2024 will be next week 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up.

COCC Fall GED preparation classes begin the week of September 23rd. In Warm Springs, classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 at the Education Building. There are also GED prep classes offered on the Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend COCC campuses. For questions call the Adult Basic Skills office 541-504-2950 or in Warm Springs contact Carroll at the Higher Education office.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

An American Red Cross Warm Springs Blood Drive will be held on Monday, October 7th at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Appointments are open now between 10am and 3pm. Call Community Health at 541-553-2352 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign up.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.