KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 6, 2024

Warm Springs Recreation is having its Fall Round-up Yard Sale today at the Community Center’s front courtyard. The sale is from 9am to 3pm.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Fridays at the Behavioral Health Center, there is Relapse Prevention class from 11am to noon and a Wellbriety Meeting at noon. A support group for individuals experiencing anxiety is held every Friday from 3-4pm. The sessions help with managing anxiety in a safe, non-judgmental and accepting environment.

For senior lunch today, Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Today is the last day that families can apply for JOM Fall Extra-Curricular Allowances for Jefferson County 509-J and Wasco County students. The forms are available on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook or on the KWSO website.

Mt. Hood Meadows is having a Job Fair this coming Sunday, September 8th, from 2:30 PM to 5 PM, on its Sun Deck. Meet and connect with managers from all departments who will be available to discuss potential roles and opportunities at the resort. Registered attendees can also get a free Scenic Chairlift Ride, and discounts on food and drinks.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council is hosting the Northwest Regional Summit September 9-10 at Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton. This free 2-day summit aims to highlight the Tribal food sovereignty efforts and create a platform for Tribal farmers and ranchers to better access resources. Attendees will gain insight into useful resources about meat processing, and soil health through presentations, and face-to-face interaction with experts. Get details online at https://www.indianag.org/.

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open for 4 nights beginning Monday, September 9th at 6am to 6pm Friday, September 13th.

There will be a community meeting on Thursday, September 12th at the Agency Longhouse to present the draft results of the Warm Springs Housing Needs Assessment. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the presentation will follow.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool program at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will start on September 23rd. Enrollment registration forms are available on the 21st Century Community Learning Center website or in the WSK8 office. For more information, call the 21st Century office at the K8 541-553-1563.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo will be held on October 26th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It will include an endurance race, wild horse race and calf scramble. Entry to the rodeo will be $10 per car. Food vendors are welcome. Call 541-460-1710 for more information.