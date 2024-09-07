KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 8, 2024

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Mt. Hood Meadows is having a Job Fair today 2:30 PM to 5 PM on its Sun Deck. Meet and connect with managers from all departments who will be available to discuss potential roles and opportunities at the resort. Registered attendees can also get a free Scenic Chairlift Ride, and discounts on food and drinks.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open for 4 nights beginning Monday, September 9th at 6am to 6pm Friday, September 13th.

There will be a community meeting on Thursday, September 12th at the Agency Longhouse to present the draft results of the Warm Springs Housing Needs Assessment. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the presentation will follow.

The Warm Springs Love, Hope and Restoration Gospel Crusade is coming up September 13-15 at the Warm Springs Community Pavilion. They will have live music, food, fellowship, fun activities and giveaways.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool program at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will start on September 23rd. Enrollment registration forms are available on the 21st Century Community Learning Center website or in the WSK8 office. For more information, call the 21st Century office at the K8 541-553-1563.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.