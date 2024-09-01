KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 2, 2024

Today is the Labor Day holiday. The Tribal Organization is closed. Warm Springs Sanitation will be off today for Labor Day. Monday trash pick up will be done on Tuesday along with the regular Tuesday routes.

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery opens at 6am to 6pm Friday, September 6th.

Warm Springs ECE classrooms are closed today for the Labor Day holiday. Classrooms remain closed tomorrow but there is an open house for families tomorrow. The first day of school for ECE classrooms is this Wednesday September 4th.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is tomorrow from noon until 1:30 at the Community Center social hall. Lunch will be provided.

Madras High School’s “Buffs Are Back” Barbecue is tomorrow from 4:30-6:30. The event is for all grades. There will be food, information on clubs & activities at MHS and students can get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks.

Warm Springs Suicide Prevention’s Sobriety Powwow is tomorrow in the Prevention Pavilion on campus. Food will start at 5:30 and the powwow at 6.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – Wednesday, September 4th is the first day of school for 1st – 8th grade. Kindergarten teachers will contact each family to schedule the first day of school for kindergarten students. School hours will be 8am to 2:50pm Tuesday thru Friday, and on Late Start Mondays – school will start at 9:30. At MHS – 9th graders start school on Wednesday. Grades 10-12 start on Thursday.

Families can apply JOM Fall Extra-Curricular Allowances for Jefferson County 509-J and Wasco County students now until Friday, September 6th. The forms are available on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook.

Mt. Hood Meadows is having a Job Fair on Sunday, September 8th, from 2:30 PM to 5 PM, on its Sun Deck. Meet and connect with managers from all departments who will be available to discuss potential roles and opportunities at the resort. Registered attendees can also get a free Scenic Chairlift Ride, and discounts on food and drinks.

An American Red Cross Warm Springs Blood Drive will be held on Monday, October 7th at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Appointments are open now between 10am and 3pm. Call Community Health at 541-553-2352 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign up.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.