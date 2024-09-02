Back to School 2024

Warm Springs ECE will be having an open house tomorrow (Tue, Sep 3, 2024) for all families who will be attending ECE programs starting Wednesday this week. Class lists are posted and classrooms are putting the finishing touches on welcoming students and families.

This Fall ECE will offer Head Start Programming to 3 & 4 year old children Monday thru Friday 8am – 2pm with classrooms opening at 7:30am. There will be 6 classrooms open in A Pod.

Preschool Care will be offered to 3 & 4 year old children afternoons from 2-5:30pm. On days when there is no Head Start, care will be available from 7:30am – 5:30pm. Preschool Care will have 3 classrooms open in G Pod.

ECE will not be able to offer a School Age Care program this year to lack of staffing.

Families can learn more about the 21st Century Program & the Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs for out of school programming options.

Early Head Start will be returning this fall as a center based program. There will be 2 classrooms offering programming Monday thru Friday 8am – 2pm. This will be for children 0-3 years old. Families with Kiddos that age are now being recruited.

Wednesday, September 4th is the first day of school for 1st thru 8th grade students at the Warm Springs K8, for 1st thru 5th grade students at Madras, Buff & Metolius Elementary, for 6th grade students at Jefferson County Middle School and for 9th grade students at Madras & Bridges High School.