KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 1, 2024

The Simnasho Tribal Market is open today 10am to 2pm in the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot. Tribal vendors are welcome and encouraged to set up.

A Columbia River Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am Monday, September 2nd to 6pm Friday, September 6th.

Tomorrow is the Labor Day holiday. The Tribal Organization is closed.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be off on Monday for Labor Day. Monday trash pick up will be done on Tuesday along with the regular Tuesday routes.

Warm Springs ECE classrooms will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday and for open house for families on Tuesday. The first day of school for ECE classrooms is Wednesday September 4th.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is on Tuesday, September 3rd from noon until 1:30 at the Community Center social hall. Lunch will be provided.

Madras High School’s “Buffs Are Back” Barbecue is coming up on Tuesday, September 3rd from 4:30-6:30. The event is for all grades. There will be food, information on clubs & activities at MHS and students can get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks.

Warm Springs Suicide Prevention’s Sobriety Powwow is Tuesday, September 3rd in the Prevention Pavilion on campus. Food will start at 5:30 and the powwow at 6.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – Wednesday, September 4th is the first day of school for 1st – 8th grade. Kindergarten teachers will contact each family to schedule the first day of school for kindergarten students. School hours will be 8am to 2:50pm Tuesday thru Friday, and on Late Start Mondays – school will start at 9:30. At MHS – 9th graders start school on Wednesday. Grades 10-12 start on Thursday.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the 2025 Miss Warm Springs crown and/or banner. For details, contact Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office. The deadline is September 27th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

Rezfest 2024, in memory of Solomon (Solo) Stewart Jr. will be October 26th starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.