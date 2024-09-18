KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 19, 2024

Tribal Council continues to hear Budget Presentations today. On the agenda this morning –Education Committee, Land Use Planning Committee and Culture & Heritage Committee. This afternoon – Range, Irrigation & Ag Committee, Cannabis Commission, and the Gaming Commission/Surveillance.

Fresh Harvest Kits can be picked up today between 10:30 and 2:00 at either the Family Resource Center or at the Community Health office in the Health & Wellness Center. Fresh Harvest Kits are free ready-to-make meal kits with farm-fresh veggies, panty staples, seasoning and a recipe.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

If you’re a VeggieRx participant – be sure to pick up your fresh produce delivered by Around the Bend Farms today the Family Resource Center. You can stop by anytime between noon and 4:00.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Volleyball teams have home games today vs. Elton Gregory at 3:15.

Today in Madras High School sports:

JV & Varsity Boys’ Soccer hosts North Marion at 4 & 6pm

JV-2 Boys’ Soccer is hosting Bend at 4

JV & Varsity Volleyball travels to Gladstone

JV-2 Volleyball has games at Culver

Varsity Football plays at La Pine.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

Warm Springs CPS is handing out boxes of meat this Friday to Warm Springs residents. The boxes will contain a combination of meats from Oregon Beef. There are no income requirements, and one box can be provided per home while supplies last. You will need to show an ID that shows your physical address that is on the Warm Springs Reservation. The giveaway starts at 1pm Friday at CPS on the Campus. No holds or early arrivals will be allowed.

The Oregon Indian Education Association’s 2024 Youth Conference for middle and high school youth is coming up on Saturday, October 5th at the NAYA Youth & Family Center in Portland. Registration is open through tomorrow. REGISTRATION FORM.

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association and Bend FC are running the Madras Super Recreational Youth Fall Soccer League at Juniper Hills Park. It starts this Saturday and runs through the end of October. This is a Saturday morning only program for boys and girls in grade K thru 8 of all skill levels. Cost is $35 per child, and $10 for each additional sibling in the family. Register online.

Registration is the 2024 Jefferson County Cowdeo will close at 4pm tomorrow. The cowdeo is on Saturday, September 28th at the Fairgrounds in Madras. Visit COWDEO.COM TO REGISTER.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has three new boats that are being given names in the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute languages. The naming of the boats is being done in collaboration with the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Committee. They’ll have a boat naming ceremony on Saturday at 10am in the MHS parking lot.

COCC Fall GED preparation classes begin next week. In Warm Springs, classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 at the Education Building. There are also GED prep classes offered on the Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend COCC campuses. For questions call the Adult Basic Skills office 541-504-2950 or in Warm Springs contact Carroll at the Higher Education office.