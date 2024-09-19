KWSO News for Thu., Sep. 19, 2024

Fire & Safety constructing new garage

You may have noticed the start of construction of a new building across the street from Fire & Safety on the Warm Springs Campus. Fire Chief Scott Spaulding says they are building an apparatus garage that will house all of their fire engines, indoors, all year round.

The new, white type-3 fire engine will be stored in the garage where it is needed the most. The water tender will be a large mobile water source throughout the winter. A new compressor and fill station will be placed in the garage, giving Fire & Safety the ability to fill the self-contained breathing apparatus used in house fires to enter smoke filled areas. Spaulding says the new swift water rescue and Search and Rescue equipment will be stored in the garage, at the ready, as well.

CTWS enterprises holding community meetings

The Tribal Council has directed all of the enterprises of Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to hold community meetings to give Tribal Members the opportunity to get activity information and budget updates from each enterprise. Tribal Enterprises will host the meetings in each district in the coming weeks.

The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 23rd at the Agency Longhouse. The following week, there will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Wednesday, October 2nd and Simnasho Longhouse on Thursday, October 3rd. All of the meetings are scheduled for the evening from 5:45-8:00.

Fall Season Tribal Fishery set

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission has announced a fall season tribal fishery for all of Zone 6. The Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open on Monday, September 23rd at 6am for 5 nights and again on September 30th for 4 nights.

Gear will be Set and Drift Gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction. Salmon (any species), steelhead, shad, yellow perch, bass, walleye, catfish and carp may be sold or retained for subsistence. Fish landed during the open periods are allowed to be sold after the period concludes.

WSK8 & MHS sports today

Construction of a new scoreboard at the Madras High School Soccer Complex is underway and so today’s boys’ soccer games have been moved to the football stadium. The first game, JV2 vs. Bend, is at 2:30. JV and Varsity play North Marion at 4:30 and 6:00. The Varsity match is an OSAA Endowment Game, which means OSAA general admission prices will apply. That’s $8 for adults and $5 for students. There will be no charge for the JV match at 4:00, but gates will be set up at 5:15 preceding the varsity match at 6:00. Once the gates are up, general admission will need to be paid for entry or re-entry.

White Buffalo Volleyball and Football teams are travelling today. JV and Varsity Volleyball teams play at Gladstone High School, while the JV-2 team has games at Culver. Varsity Football will be in La Pine and so will KWSO. You can hear the game live on KWSO at 91.9fm, KWSO.org and by using the KWSO app.

The Warm Springs K8 Academy is hosting Eagles Volleyball vs. Elton Gregory today. Games start at 3:15.