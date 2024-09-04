KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 5, 2024

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up.

If you’re a VeggieRx participant – be sure to pick up your fresh produce delivered by Around the Bend Farms today the Family Resource Center. You can stop by anytime between noon and 4:00.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are: “On Second Thought” from 4-5pm and Embodiment Practice Group from 4-5:30. An Alcohol & Drug Education class is held from 3-4:00 at High Lookee Lodge.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit “Friendly Perspectives” featuring the work of Aaron Johanson and Deon Reynolds this evening from 5:30-7 at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

Warm Springs Recreation is having its Fall Round-up Yard Sale this Friday at the Community Center’s front courtyard. The sale is from 9am to 3pm. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

Mt. Hood Meadows is having a Job Fair on Sunday, September 8th, from 2:30 PM to 5 PM, on its Sun Deck. Meet and connect with managers from all departments who will be available to discuss potential roles and opportunities at the resort. Registered attendees can also get a free Scenic Chairlift Ride, and discounts on food and drinks.

Warm Springs Suicide Prevention & Lines for Life are doing a glow walk in honor of World Suicide Prevention Awareness Day on September 10th. It starts at 7:30pm at the Warm Springs Prevention pavilion on campus.

There will be a community meeting on Thursday, September 12th at the Agency Longhouse to present the draft results of the Warm Springs Housing Needs Assessment. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the presentation will follow.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the 2025 Miss Warm Springs crown and/or banner. For details, contact Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office. The deadline is September 27th.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

West Hills Drive is under construction for roadway paving and improved pedestrian access. The work is expected to last through November. There will be lane closures and detours throughout the project so motorists can expect some extra time heading from or to West Hills in the upcoming months as Warm Springs Construction works on this project.

Warm Springs ECE families are reminded that if your child uses a backpack when they attend, please check the bag for any items that might not be appropriate. Sometimes youngsters find things around the home, that families are not aware of. Please do not bring in snacks for your child as ECE already provides meals, outside snacks are limited to avoid any food allergy reactions. And, outside toys can become a distraction so please leave toys home or in your car. Talk with your child’s teacher for tips on helping with the parting of toys.