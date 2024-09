It’s Back to School today for 1st-8th grade students at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy! Here’s a link to this month’s newsletter with everything you need to know: WSK8 SEPTEMBER 2024 NEWSLETTER

At Warm Springs Early Childhood it’s also the first day of school for Head Start and Child Care programs. Here is the Sept 2024 ECE Newsletter.

So families can plan ahead – here are the calendars for this school year for JCSD 509-J and Warm Springs ECE