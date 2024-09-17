KWSO News for Tue., Sep. 17, 2024

Warm Springs student athletes can get ten-dollar food stipends for away games for any high school sport. The stipends are being sponsored by the Trail Blazer Foundation and Oregon Community Foundation. This is for Warm Springs Tribal Members & descendants, other student athletes that live in Warm Springs and those with any other tribal affiliation. The food stipends are being managed through the Warm Springs Community Action Team and they have a request application that needs to be completed by 9am on an away game day – ideally the request should be completed the day before. Stipends will be delivered directly to students at Madras High School before they travel. Email reina@wscat.org or contact Papalaxsimisha Parent Group leaders Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan for more information. FLYER WITH REGISTRATION QR CODE

In middle school sports action on Monday, the Warm Springs Eagles volleyball teams competed in Culver. The 7th graders swept Culver in 3 straight sets. 8th grade was defeated by Culver. Game photos are posted on the KWSO Facebook page.

On today’s Warm Springs K-8 sports schedule, there’s a Football Jamboree at Culver at 4:00. Teams participating are Warm Springs, Culver, Sisters and Jefferson County Middle School.

Today is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday started in 2012 that is dedicated to celebrating democracy. All eligible Oregonians are encouraged to register to vote or update their voter registration if needed at OregonVotes.gov/register. The deadline to register to vote to receive a ballot for the General Election is October 15, 2024. Ballots will start going out October 16. Oregonians can register online or may also choose to register by completing a voter registration form and returning it to a county elections office. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Oregon, and at least 16 years old, with ballots being issued once you turn 18 years old. You can also use the My Vote tool to view your voter registration information and make any necessary updates, including if you recently moved or changed your name. Election Day is November 5, 2024.

A warrant is out for the man accused of starting the Larch Creek fire in Dufur, about 16 miles south of The Dalles. Christopher Mennealy was indicted earlier this month for arson and reckless burning. The Wasco County District Attorney’s Office says Mennealy failed to appear for his court date on Monday. The fire started on July 9 and burned just over 18,000 acres. The suppression cost more than $14 million. The DA’s office says Mennealy was squatting on someone else’s property when the fire started.