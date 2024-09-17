KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 18, 2024

Tribal Council will continue hearing Budget Presentations today. On the morning schedule – Tribal Council, ASC & Council Support Services and the Timber Committee. This afternoon will be Fish & Wildlife Committee-On Reservation, Fish & Wildlife Committee-Off Reservation and the Water Board.

Wednesday’s weekly groups at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are: Parenting Classes at 11, Grief Support Group for Adults at 4:00 and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. A tuna sandwich with zucchini chips is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Early Childhood Education Families can pick up fresh produce and pantry items today between 2 and 5 in the ECE Lobby. It’s first come, first serve. Food is provided by NeighborImpact and Warm Springs Emergency Management.

Warm Springs K8 Cross Country has a meet at the Culver Athletic Complex today at 4.

VeggieRx participants – this is your reminder to pick up your fresh produce tomorrow between noon and 4pm at the Family Resource Center.

The MAC Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one open position on its board of directors. The appointee will serve the remainder of position three’s term, which ends in June 2027. Applicants must be registered to vote in Jefferson County and reside within the district’s boundaries. The Application Deadline is this Friday at 5pm. You can download the board member application HERE.

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association and Bend FC are running the Madras Super Recreational Youth Fall Soccer League at Juniper Hills Park. It starts this Saturday. This is a Saturday morning only program with team practice for 45-minutes, followed by a 45-minute game. It’s for boys and girls in grade K thru 8 of all skill levels. Cost is $35 per child, and $10 for each additional sibling in the family. Register is open online.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has three new boats that are being given names in the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute languages. The naming of the boats is being done in collaboration with the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Committee. They’ll have a boat naming ceremony on Saturday at 10am in the MHS parking lot.

An all-denomination prayer circle will take place on Sunday, September 22nd at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. All are welcome to attend and share. Please bring a comfortable chair to sit in. For more information contact Deanie Johnson 541-460-3015.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool program at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will start on September 23rd. Enrollment registration forms are available on the 21st Century Community Learning Center website or in the WSK8 office. For more information, call the 21st Century office at the K8 541-553-1563.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for youth art submissions and all artwork that will be for display purposes only is Wednesday, October 9th. There is a deadline of October 2nd for adults to submit art for judging. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo will be held on October 26th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It will include an endurance race, wild horse race and calf scramble. Food vendors are welcome. Call 541-460-1710 for more information.