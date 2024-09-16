KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 17, 2024

ECE families – please remember to enter and exit the Early Childhood Education Center through the main office. This is for security purposes and there are no exceptions.

Tribal Council will continue to hear Budget Presentations today. On the agenda this morning – Health & Human Services, Governmental Affairs and Human Resources. Scheduled for the afternoon – Education, Natural Resources, Finance, and G&A, Debt Services, Capital and Tribal Gatherings.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

The 2nd Annual Hope for Healing – celebrating being sober, safe and health – is from 10-2:00 today at Sahalee Park in Madras. The event will have speakers, crafts, lunch and other activities. It’s open to all.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving goulash from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Warm Springs K8 Football has a Jamboree today at Culver at 4pm.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

The Oregon Indian Education Association’s 2024 Youth Conference for middle and high school youth is coming up on Saturday, October 5th at the NAYA Youth & Family Center in Portland. Registration is open through September 20th or until they reach 200 participants. REGISTER FORM

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association and Bend FC are running the Madras Super Recreational Youth Fall Soccer League at Juniper Hills Park. It starts this coming Saturday, September 21 and runs through the end of October. This is a Saturday morning only program with team practice for 45-minutes, followed by a 45-minute game. It’s for boys and girls in grade K thru 8 of all skill levels. Cost is $35 per child, and $10 for each additional sibling in the family. Register is open online.

Bids are being accepted from tribal artists interested in beading the 2025 Miss Warm Springs crown and/or banner. For details, contact Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office. The deadline is September 27th.

Push Movement Recovery & The Shred Road will have a skateboarding event at the Warm Springs Skate Park on Saturday, September 28th from 1-5pm. You don’t have to ride a skateboard to participate – all skill levels are welcome. There will be skateboarding, live music, and it’s a family friendly function.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking one Tribal Member candidate for appointment to the Tribes’ Cannabis Regulatory Commission. To apply, send a statement of interest and qualifications to the Office of the Secretary-Treasurer at the Tribal Administration Building no later than 5pm September 30th.

An American Red Cross Warm Springs Blood Drive will be held on Monday, October 7th at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Appointments are open now between 10am and 3pm. Call Community Health at 541-553-2352 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign up.

Rezfest 2024, in memory of Solomon (Solo) Stewart Jr. will be October 26th starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.