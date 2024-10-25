KWSO Calendar for Fri., Oct. 25, 2024

Due to lack of heat, the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education center is closed today as short and long term solutions to heat the building are determined.

Warm Springs Fire Management began prescribed yesterday on the South End of the Reservation in the M-200 area.

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

For senior lunch today, LASAGNA is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

The Mid-Columbia River Powwow & Masquerade at the Celilo Longhouse is on October 25th & 26th. It will start at 7pm Friday night, and at 1 & 7 on Saturday.

In prep sports action today, White Buffalo varsity football has a home game. They host Sisters at 7pm. You can listen to the game live on KWSO.

Rezfest 2024, in memory of Solomon (Solo) Stewart Jr. will be October 26th starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment starts November 1st through November 22nd. Open enrollment will be done all online this year. All full-time employees need to provide Comp & Benefits with their email address by October 30th to be sent a link to make any changes, to receive an updated benefit synopsis and presentations from third party administrators for health insurance, flexible spending accounts, supplemental insurance and 401k retirement accounts. Email comp-benefits@wstribes.org with any questions or concerns.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. Schedule an annual wellness exam. This is an opportunity to discuss any concerns with your provider regarding your overall health along with breast health questions. The schedule appointments, call the Direct Appointment Line 541-553-2610.

On Halloween – October 31, 2024: