KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 24, 2024

Warm Springs Community Health will be offering Flu and Covid Vaccines today at the Warm Springs Senior Building from 11:30am – 1:30pm. Flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots are now also being offered daily during the walk in immunization clinic at the Health and Wellness Center. Hours are 9-11am daily (except Wednesday mornings) and 2-4 each weekday afternoon. No appointments are needed, just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.

Warm Springs Fire Management will begin prescribed burning today on the South End of the Reservation in the M-200 area.

At the Warm Springs K8 Volleyball is at home vs. Sisters at 3:30pm. The Cross Country Jefferson County Invite is at Juniper Hills at 4pm.

Today in Madras High School sports: Boys soccer is hosting games vs. Estacada. JV plays at 4:00 and varsity at 6. It’s senior night for boys’ soccer. The girls soccer teams travel to Estacada.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding its annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting today at 5pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. Folks are encouraged to learn more about Impact Aid for the District and attend the meeting to ask questions and offer input. You can view the Impact Aid Action Plan, Community Engagement Packet with Data, Performance Indicators Dashboard, Impact Aid Application, plus policies and other information on the school district’s website Impact Aid – Jefferson County School District 509J (jcsd.k12.or.us).

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. Develop breast self-awareness. Get to know your body to notice if any changes start to happen. If you have questions about breast health, contact your health care provider at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center or Dominique Lugo, MCH Nurse at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Mid-Columbia River Powwow & Masquerade at the Celilo Longhouse is this Friday and Saturday. It will start at 7pm Friday night, and at 1 & 7 on Saturday.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is next Monday, October 28th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo has been moved to Saturday, November 2nd. There will be a 14-mile endurance race for age 16 and older starting at 10am at the Shaker Church. There’s a wild horse race at noon at the rodeo grounds. Plus, there will be free kids events with prizes. The last day for entry is midnight on October 30th. For more information contact Juanita 541-460-1710. Food vendors are welcome. Rodeo entry will be $10 per vehicle.

