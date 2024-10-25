KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 25, 2024

ECE closure due to heating issues

Classroom temperatures in the lower 60s resulted in the closure of the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center Thursday afternoon. The building remains closed today.

ECE is a certified child care center in the State of Oregon and as such, must maintain its facility in accordance with all rules and regulations. The indoor temperature cannot be lower than 68 degrees and no higher than 85 degrees, when children are present.

In September it was discovered that the Boiler that heats the building was not operable. As a temporary measure, space heaters were brought in, however with colder night time temperatures, the minimum temperature of 68 degrees could not be obtained yesterday.

The CTWS Branch of Public Utilities is working on short term and long-term solutions and expediting any process needed to heat the building, so programs can provide care to children and families, as soon as possible.

MHS Football Senior Night tonight

White Buffalo varsity football has its final home game of the year tonight. They host Sisters at 7pm. It’s Senior Night and they will honor 16 seniors tonight. And, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness, the theme for the game is “Pink Out!” Everyone is encouraged to wear the color pink. Everyone is encouraged to wear pink. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the game.

WS November Fitness Challenge coming up

Warm Springs Recreation Department is gearing up for the annual November Fitness Challenge and encouraging people to be active and enjoy a variety of exercise during the month of November. Their goal is for folks to step up activity for the competition and to continue that effort all year long.

Adult employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, including its Enterprises, Committees, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Service, may participate.

Registration opens October 30th and will close November 6th at 5pm. All team members must be 18 and older. The 5 member teams will need to designate a captain who will be responsible for collecting fees, contact information, registration forms and weekly fitness sheets to turn in.

Contact Joseph Arthur at the Warm Springs Recreation Department for more information. You can pick up/drop off application packets at the Community Center. They have also been sent out to Tribal email users.

WSPD, FBI make arrests in connection with incident injuring Tribal Member

On Wednesday, October 23rd, the Warm Springs Tribal Police (WSPD) assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in executing a search warrant at 4443 Tommie Street in the Upper Dry Creek Area of Warm Springs.

WSPD says multiple individuals were taken into custody on various charges.

The search warrant was issued in connection with an earlier incident that occurred off the Warm Springs Indian Reservation in which a Warm Springs Tribal Member sustained injuries.

Man sentenced in federal court in connection with 2017 death of Destiny Lloyd

A man who pleaded guilty in connection with the murder of Destiny Lloyd on the Yakama Reservation in 2017 has been sentenced to three years in federal prison, the Yakama Herald reported.

Waylon Jake Napyer, 34, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. He pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony in July in a plea agreement. Prosecutors allege that he knew about the killing, didn’t report it to authorities as soon as possible and disposed of the murder weapon.

Tahsheena Stacie Sam, 33, of White Swan has pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to second-degree murder in Indian Country. Her sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Under the plea agreement, Sam could see a sentence of not less than 20 years in prison.

President Biden’s first visit to a Tribal Nation

Joe Biden is set today to become the first president to apologize for a 150-year policy that sent thousands of Native American children to boarding schools in an attempt to assimilate them to white culture. The apology will come during Biden’s visit to the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, his first diplomatic visit as president to a tribal nation.

Crooked River National Grassland recognized for collaborations with CTWS and others

The National Grasslands Council has awarded the Crooked River National Grassland the 2024 National Grasslands Conservation Award for exceptional achievements in conservation and leadership in sustainable land management practices.

The award recognizes the Crooked River National Grassland’s efforts working through strong partnerships with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon Department of Forestry, and various conservation organizations to successfully implement projects that enhance wildlife habitats, reduce wildfire risk, and support the local community.

The Crooked River National Grassland plays a vital role in the national Wildfire Crisis Strategy as part of the Central Oregon investment landscape, the new release states. By incorporating traditional ecological knowledge, such as cultural burning practices from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and modern fire management techniques, the Grassland has significantly reduced fire risks while fostering co-stewardship.

The Metolius Winter Range Restoration Project, one of the Crooked River National Grassland’s flagship initiatives, focuses on improving mule deer migration corridors, removing invasive species, and restoring native plant populations. Collaborative efforts with partners like the Oregon Wildlife Foundation and Portland General Electric have resulted in long-term conservation outcomes, benefiting both the environment and local wildlife.

In addition to conservation efforts, the Crooked River National Grassland has made strides in renewable energy development.

Klickitat Hatchery gets much needed upgrades

Members of the Yakama Nation, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, NOAA Fisheries, and the Bonneville Power Administration gathered at a hatchery on the Klickitat River on October 11 to celebrate the construction, now underway, of upgrades intended to boost the population and resilience of spring Chinook salmon in the river basin.

The Klickitat Hatchery was originally constructed in 1949 and is operated by the Yakama Nation to rear spring and fall Chinook as well as late-run coho salmon. BPA is spending roughly $35 million to upgrade several components of the hatchery still operating with 75-year-old equipment. That work is focused on improving the spring Chinook population, with plans to increase juvenile production from 600,000 to 800,000 annually.

Other key supporters of the Yakama/Klickitat Fisheries Project were on hand for the celebration as well, including Klickitat County, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.

Construction on the upgrades at Klickitat Hatchery began in September and include:

Improving spring water intakes, discharge piping, and a river pumping station

Rebuilding the pollution abatement system

Adding circular rearing tanks and a chemical storage building

Updating the existing fish ladder and spawning and adult holding infrastructure

Work on the upgrades is expected to be completed in June of 2026 with the first yearlings released from the upgraded facilities in May of 2027.