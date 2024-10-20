KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 21, 2024

There is No School today for 509j students. Parent-Teacher Conferences are taking place at the K8 today. Elementary teachers have scheduled appointments, and the middle school conferences are open 10am to 6:30pm. Parents/guardians can drop-in anytime without an appointment. At Madras High School, family-teacher conferences are open for drop-in from 10-6:30. The high school will be closed from 1:30-2:30 for staff lunches.

ECE families – please remember to enter and exit the Early Childhood Education Center through the main office. This is for security purposes and there are no exceptions.

The Boys & Girls Club is open from 8am to 5pm today.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning – Transmission Workshop. This afternoon – I H S Update; Health & Human Services Update; and Managed Care Update.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Every Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and an Adolescent A&D Education Class from 4-5:00.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open today from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. The food pantry will be closing for the winter starting November 1st through March 1, 2025.

Madras White Buff athletic contests happening today are girls’ soccer matches vs. Crook County at MHS – JV at 4, and varsity at 6 – it’s senior night for girls’ soccer. The boys’ soccer teams play at Crook County. JV football has a home game at 5 against Cottage Grove.

Today is the deadline to apply for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs board vacancies on the Education Committee, Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, Waterboard, Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and Telco Board of Directors. Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving need to be submitted to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm.

The Central Oregon Disabilities Support Network staff will be available for support and connection at Warm Springs ECE tomorrow. They’ll have coffee and donuts, and welcome people to stop by between 8:30am and 2pm. They look forward to working one-on-one with folks to address Special Education questions or needs.

Best Care is having glow walk and dinner for National Substance Abuse Prevention Month & Red Ribbon Week on Wednesday at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. Sign in between 5:15-6 and walk at your own pace for about a mile. Glow sticks will be provided at the start and a light hamburger/hot dog dinner after.

Wednesday, October 23rd the ECE Food Pantry with NeighborImpact will be available in the ECE Lobby from 2-5:30pm. There will also be Family Training on Pedestrian Safety that day from 2:15-3:15pm in the C Pod Activity Room.

Rezfest 2024 is this Saturday starting at 5pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. Admission is $15 at the door and it’s an all ages, drug & alcohol-free event.

Central Oregon Community College’s 2024 Fall JobFest will be held at each of the college’s campuses, including Madras on October 30th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features more than 40 local companies and agencies in many different fields. It’s free and open to the public.