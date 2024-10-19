KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 20, 2024

There is a free family fall carnival at Sahalee Park in Madras today from noon to 5. It will have vendors, raffles, games and more. Children age 15 and under will receive 5 free game tickets on entry and can purchase more. Proceeds from the event will go to the local non-profit “The Dreaming Tree.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. Schedule an annual wellness exam. This is an opportunity to discuss any concerns with your provider regarding your overall health along with breast health questions. The schedule appointments, call the Direct Appointment Line 541-553-2610.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Boys & Girls Club will be open from 8am to 5pm tomorrow. It’s a no school day for parent conferences.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has vacancies on the following boards: Education Committee, Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, Waterboard, Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and Telco Board of Directors. Letters of interest and resumes of applicants interested in serving need to be submitted to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm tomorrow. Applicants are also required to sign a criminal and credit background check through the ST’s office.

The Central Oregon Disabilities Support Network staff will be available for support and connection at Warm Springs ECE on Tuesday, October 22nd. They’ll have coffee and donuts, and welcome people to stop by between 8:30am and 2pm. They look forward to working one-on-one with folks to address Special Education questions or needs.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo has been moved to Saturday, November 2nd. There will be a 14-mile endurance race for age 16 and older starting at 10am at the Shaker Church. There’s a wild horse race at noon at the rodeo grounds. Plus, there will be free kids events with prizes. The last day for entry is midnight on October 30th. For more information contact Juanita 541-460-1710. Food vendors are welcome. Rodeo entry will be $10 per vehicle.

Indian Head Casino is having a Trunk or Treat event in front of their HR Building from 3-5pm on Halloween.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for November 14th at 7pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.