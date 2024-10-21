KWSO News – Mon., Oct. 21, 2024

WSK8 will honor local Veterans

On November 7th, the Warm Springs K8 Academy will honor local veterans with a special breakfast and recognition during an assembly. Breakfast will be served by student leaders from 7:30-8:15. During the assembly, there will be special seating and a small gift from students. There are 3 assemblies and veterans can choose one or more to attend. They are at 8:15, 9 and 10am. If possible, veterans are asked to contact the K8 office to RSVP. If you aren’t able to connect with the office in advance, please still feel free to attend.

MHS Sports today

Madras White Buffalo girls’ soccer teams host Crook County today. JV will play at 4:00 and varsity at 6:00. It is Senior Night for girls’ soccer.

JV football has a home game at 5:00 vs. Cottage Grove.

The boys’ soccer teams play at Crook County.

Oregon’s 9 Tribes will be able to cover traditional health care under OHP

Tribal communities in Oregon will now be able to cover traditional health care practices through the Oregon Health Plan and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Tribes in Oregon, tribal entities and other academic advisors have met regularly since 2003 to gather information about indigenous practices within tribal communities that improve life and health outcomes, the news release states. Oregon Health Authority says it has recognized those as Oregon Tribal Based Practices and supported Tribes to utilize those practices, in many areas of health, with contracts and grant funding. It has been a long-standing goal to have some of those practices become Medicaid reimbursable. Because of those efforts, Oregon has become one of the first four states in the nation to receive a first-ever approval to cover traditional health care practices provided by Indian Health Service (IHS) facilities, Tribal facilities, and the Urban Indian Organization (UIO).

Julie Johnson, a member of the Ft. McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, and OHA’s Tribal Affairs Director called it “a great day for Tribal Health Programs,” adding “we will continue to look to our elders, cultural keepers and tribal leaders to guide this work to improve health in Oregon.”

Salmon return to Klamath River in Oregon

For the first time in over a century, salmon have made their way back to a tributary of the Klamath River in Oregon. These fall Chinook, which have returned from the ocean to spawn, made it past the site of all four dams that were removed from the main stem of the Klamath River earlier this year.

Michael Belchik, senior fisheries biologist for the Yurok Tribe, is one of many fish experts and advocates who are celebrating the milestone. He says, “Dam removal concluded on September 30th, so less than three weeks after dam removal concluded, we have fish in the state of Oregon on the Klamath for the first time in about 110 years.”

Biologists from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and The Klamath Tribes made the discovery. The fish traveled approximately 2-hundred-30 miles to reach this Oregon tributary. Fall Chinook have also been spotted spawning in one of the tributaries just above the former Iron Gate dam in California. Their rapid return is a hopeful sign that salmon will successfully repopulate their historic habitat.