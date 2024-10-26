KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 27, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment starts November 1st through November 22nd. Open enrollment will be done all online this year. All full-time employees need to provide Comp & Benefits with their email address by October 30th to be sent a link to make any changes, to receive an updated benefit synopsis and presentations from third party administrators for health insurance, flexible spending accounts, supplemental insurance and 401k retirement accounts. Email comp-benefits@wstribes.org with any questions or concerns.

Caldera Arts is having its Fall Art Intensive November 2nd and 3rd at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from 10-4:00 both days. All middle and high school students are invited, whether or not they are enrolled in a Caldera Class. The camp will have fun activities and art workshops with the Caldera mentors and teaching artists. It’s free to attend. Transportation, lunch and snacks will be provided. To register and for more information contact Program Director Meg Ball at meg.ball@caldera.org or call 541-904-4306.

COCC is sponsoring a presentation titled, “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now,” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat, author and professor at Haskel Indian Nations University. It’s on Sunday, November 3rd at 2pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. A livestream will also be available. Get Tickets – “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat – Madras Performing Arts Center

The Senior Wellness Center is taking sign-ups from elders age 60 and over who want to attend an Honor Elder Day event at the Wanapum Heritage Center in South Mattawa, WA November 6-7. Each individual Elder that signs up is responsible to pay their hotel expense, spending money, and food costs for the two days. To sign up for this event, go to the Senior Building. For more information call the Senior Program 541-553-3313.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.