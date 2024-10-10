KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 10, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

An End of the Season VeggieRx celebration is being held today – the last VeggieRx delivery day – at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center in the conference room around 11:45. There will be snacks, time to provide feedback, discuss the next year, and time to fill out post surveys if you are a participant. If you know someone that would like to participate, please invite them too.

Warm Springs Volleyball teams host Culver today at 3:30pm.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for our live broadcast of Madras High School football. The White Buffs are hosting Elmira and kick off is set for 7. Tune into 91.9fm, listen to the live stream at KWSO.org or download & use the KWSO app to listen live.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking youth on a field trip to Madras Bowl & Pizza tomorrow. Youth will need to bring $7 for bowling, a sack lunch, good walking shoes, a warm jacket and optional spending money. They’ll need to check in at the office by 10am. Space is limited – contact the Rec office at the Community Center for more info.

The Boys & Girls Club will be open from 8am to 5pm tomorrow – a no school day. It will be closed for Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, October 14th.

A special Meet and Greet event with the director of Rez Ball, Sydney Freeland and Reservation Dogs writer & director Tazbah Rose Chavez will be held tomorrow 11:30-1:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center. There will be snacks and a chance to win special raffle prizes. This is a free event and open to the public. Also tomorrow, BendFilm Festival will have free screenings at the Madras Cinema 5. There will be a screening at 2:15 of episodes 1 & 2 of Echo and at 5pm the movie Rez Ball. Following both screenings with be a Q&A with the director Sydney Freeland. There are films being shown Saturday & Sunday as well. Learn about all of the films at www.bendfilm.org.

Tomorrow all ECE Programs are closed for staff training. From 1-4pm there will be American Sign Language Training at the newly renovated old elementary cafeteria. Families interested in participating can contact ECE to sign up at 541-553-3241.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration this Saturday, exploring and celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more about the First Peoples Celebration visit osucascades.edu.

All family and friends are invited to a memorial for Stacey Leonard this Saturday at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. A giveaway and meal will follow services. A headstone unveiling will be set for a later date.

The Recreation Department’s annual Great Pumpkin Party is on Monday, October 14th in the social hall. Pumpkin carving is from 5-7pm, and then judging. Categories are Best Classic Frankenstein, Spookiest Bride of Frankenstein, Scariest Son of Frankenstein, Ghoulish Daughter of Frankenstein & Best Silly Frankenweenie. Bring the family, a pumpkin, carving tools and any props you want to use. There will be food for sale in the concessions.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding its annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting on Thursday, October 24th at 5pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. Folks are encouraged to learn more about Impact Aid for the District and attend the meeting to ask questions and offer input. You can view the Impact Aid Action Plan, Community Engagement Packet with Data, Performance Indicators Dashboard, Impact Aid Application, plus policies and other information at Impact Aid – Jefferson County School District 509J (jcsd.k12.or.us).

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 28th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.

The Community Center’s annual Zombie Walk is on Halloween. Walkers can start at 11:30 until 1:30. It’s one lap around the walking path and participants get a t-shirt while supplies last.