KWSO News for Thu., Oct. 10, 2024

WS Head Start seeking Policy Council members

Head Start Policy Council nominations are being taken this week in classrooms at ECE. Policy Council elections will be held on Friday and Monday – October 18th & 21st. Policy Council as a formal leadership and policy-making role for Head Start and Early Head Start parents. Children, parents, and the program benefit when parents take on leadership roles.

OHA distributed 10,000+ devices to OHP members this summer

Oregon Health Authority says it distributed more than 10,000 devices ahead of, and during, this summer’s extreme weather events through new Oregon Health Plan (OHP) climate benefits and the Air Conditioner and Air Filter program. Devices have been needed as the state experienced historic heat waves over the summer, and wildfires have been active in Oregon for five consecutive months and counting.

Though all individuals are vulnerable to the health impacts of extreme weather events, OHA’s “Climate and Health in Oregon 2023 Report” shows that certain communities are disproportionately impacted by climate change. Given the lack of access to or high cost of cooling devices, people with lower incomes and chronic conditions are among those most likely to experience heat exhaustion, heat stroke or other health conditions.

In March of this year, OHA launched the first-in-the-nation Medicaid climate benefits to reduce health inequities and provide a way for eligible OHP members to proactively request devices.

OSU enrollment continues upward trends

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Enrollment at Oregon State University has reached a record for the 28th consecutive year, nearing 38,000 students this fall, making it the largest university in the state for the 11th consecutive year. The enrollment numbers include students at Oregon State locations in Corvallis, Bend, Portland, La Grande and through the university’s online Ecampus unit, ranked #4 in the nation for best online bachelor’s programs by U.S. News & World Report.

Ecampus is once again driving enrollment growth, with a 6.6% increase from last fall to reach a total of 11,600 students. That is a 65% increase from five years ago.

At OSU-Cascades in Bend, enrollment is 1,370. The report also shows that OSU-Cascades is primarily serving Oregon students, with 77.8% of students coming from Oregon and of those, 53.3% are from Central Oregon. Of the 473 transfer students at OSU-Cascades, 46.9% transferred from Central Oregon Community College, a reflection of a long-standing partnership between the two institutions. About one quarter of OSU-Cascades students are the first in their family to attend college. The youngest student is 16, and the oldest is 72.