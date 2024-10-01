KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 2, 2024

At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy – today is picture day for 5th thru 8th grades. For kindergarten thru 4th grade students – picture day will be tomorrow.

Warm Springs ECE Picture Day is coming up on Friday October 5th.

Wednesday’s weekly groups at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are: Parenting Classes at 11, Grief Support Group for Adults at 4:00 and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Venison stew is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Culture & Heritage has craft nights on Wednesday from 3-7pm in room C5 at the Early Childhood Education Center.

Madras White Buff athletic contests are away games today – volleyball teams travel to Estacada.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for youth art submissions and all artwork that will be for display purposes only is Wednesday, October 9th. Today is the deadline for adults to submit art for judging. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.

Tribal Enterprises are hosting a community meeting tonight and tomorrow to provide Tribal Members information on each enterprise’s activities and budgets. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall this evening from 5:45-8 and on Thursday at Simnasho Longhouse.

Warm Springs JCP & Suicide Prevention are having a kids’ carnival tomorrow in the old school gym from 6-8pm.

VeggieRx participants – this is your reminder to pick up your fresh produce tomorrow between noon and 4pm at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs OSU Extension will be hosting a dinner to “Meet Extension” tomorrow from 5:30pm to 7pm at the Warm Springs Education Building. This is an opportunity to learn what Extension is and what they do here in the Warm Springs Community. Dinner for attendees will be provided, and all are welcome.

Memorials for Aaron Mitchell and Dennis Smith, Sr. will take place at the Agency Longhouse this Saturday. Services will start at 9am. A giveaway and meal will follow.

A memorial for Everett Miller will take place Saturday. There will be a stone setting at the Simnasho Cemetery at 8am, with the memorial services and dinner to follow at the Simnasho Longhouse.

An American Red Cross Warm Springs Blood Drive will be held on Monday, October 7th at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Appointments are open now between 10am and 3pm. Call Community Health at 541-553-2352 or visit www.redcrossblood.org to sign up.

District meetings to present the 2025 proposed budget have been set. They will be held Monday, October 7th at the Agency Longhouse, Tuesday, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, and Wednesday, October 9th at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinners are at 6pm and meetings follow at 7.