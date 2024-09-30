KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 1, 2024

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today’s senior meal is beef shepherd’s pie and fresh green salad.

In prep sports action today, White Buffalo Soccer teams are in action. The Girls’ host Molalla – JV at 4 and Varsity at 6. The boys’ teams are away at Molalla.

Warm Springs K8 Football has a home today vs. Obsidian at 5pm.

Jefferson County School District Family University is holding a Parent Square info night this evening from 5:30-7 in the Madras High School Library. Learn how to check messages, track attendance and communicate with teachers on Parent Square. Dinner and childcare are provided. Call 541-475-0388 for more information and registration.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

Tribal Enterprises will host community meetings to provide Tribal Members information on each enterprise’s activities and budgets. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall tomorrow and on Thursday at Simnasho Longhouse. Meetings are from 5:45-8pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs is asking for art submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth. The deadline for youth art submissions and all artwork that will be for display purposes only is Wednesday, October 9th. Tomorrow is the deadline of for adults to submit art for judging. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum. For questions, contact the Museum’s Curator and Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412 or email angela@museumatwarmsprings.org. The opening reception for the Tribal Member Art Exhibit is set for November 6th from 5:30-7:30.

At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy – picture day is coming up. For Grades 5th thru 8th – picture day is tomorrow and for kindergarten thru 4th grade students – picture day will be this Thursday.

Warm Springs JCP & Suicide Prevention are having a kids’ carnival this Thursday, October 3rd in the old school gym from 6-8pm.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is taking signups for the Fall Fruit Loop Tour happening this Saturday, October 5th from 8-5. It’s a free trip and will include a presentation on tree fruit and several orchards stops along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Attendees should bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available. Contact Rosanna at 541-553-3238 and let her know if you’ll be riding on the van or driving your own vehicle.

The Range & Ag Committee is holding a grazing group meeting on Tuesday, October 8th at the Simnasho Longhouse from 6-8pm.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Oct. 12th, exploring and celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more about the First Peoples Celebration visit osucascades.edu.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for October 14th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.