KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 2, 2024

JCSD Impact Aid meeting Oct. 24th in Warm Springs

The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding its annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting on Thursday, October 24th at 5pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. Folks are encouraged to learn more about Impact Aid for the District and attend the meeting to ask questions and offer input. You can view the Impact Aid Action Plan, Community Engagement Packet with Data, Performance Indicators Dashboard, Impact Aid Application, plus policies and other information on the school district’s WEBSITE.

MHS sports round-up

Madras White Buff Soccer teams faced Molalla yesterday. Girls’ varsity lost at home 0-1. The boys’ varsity match ended with a scoreless draw on the road.

Madras White Buff volleyball teams travel to Estacada today.

COCC Fall JobFest

More than 40 local companies and agencies — representing health care, government, natural resources, technology, food service and other fields — will be a part of Central Oregon Community College’s 2024 Fall JobFest. It’s being staged at each of the college’s campuses: in Redmond (Oct. 15), Bend (Oct. 17), Prineville (Oct. 24) and Madras (Oct. 30), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on each date. These are free and open to the public. JobFest is a chance to explore different career fields and learn more about individual organizations. Attendees can discover employment, internship and volunteer opportunities while finding out the types of skills and experiences needed for these positions.

Federal student aid for DRCI inmates

Federal student aid has arrived just in time for student inmates enrolled in a college program at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution. Listen to this report from OPB’s Tiffany Camhi:

Fire Prevention Month: “Celebrate Fire Safety”

It’s Fire Prevention Month in Oregon and a good time to remind everyone of the importance of home fire safety. The Oregon State Fire Marshal says last year in our state, there were 2,518 home fires. Cooking remains the leading cause of home fires, followed closely by home heating. In 417 of those fires, no smoke alarm was present. The Fire Marshall recommends several simple things we can do to lessen the chance of a home fire and increase safety:

Install and maintain smoke alarms.

Practice cooking safely. Never leave cooking unattended and always have a lid or cookie sheet nearby to smother small flames.

Use heating equipment safely. Keep anything flammable at least three feet away from heating devices and always plug space heaters directly into the wall—never use extension cords.

Create and practice a home fire escape plan.

Consider candle alternatives.

Sterlin Harjo & Wendy Red Star receive MacArthur Foundation grants

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announced Tuesday its 2024 class of fellows, often known as recipients of the “genius grant.” The 22 fellows will each receive a grant of $800,000 over five years to spend however they want. They were selected from nominations in a yearslong process that solicits input from their communities and peers. Included in the list of 2024 Fellows are:

Sterlin Harjo from Tulsa, Oklahoma – a filmmaker whose work, including the television series “Reservation Dogs” that he co-created, is grounded in the daily lives of Native American communities

Wendy Red Star from Portland, Oregon – a visual artist who draws on archival material to challenge colonial narratives and center the perspective of Native Americans.

Fellows do not apply and are never officially informed that they’ve been nominated unless they are selected for the award. The interdisciplinary award seeks to “enable” people with a track record and the potential to produce additional extraordinary work.