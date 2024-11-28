KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 29, 2024

The CTWS Tribal Organization is closed today for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Warm Springs I H S clinics are open for normal hours today.

A Youth Bowling Tourney for ages 4-18 is being held at Lava Lanes in Bend this Saturday. Scholarships are being given to the first 60 youth who sign up. Otherwise, the cost is $15 per bowler. It’s fun tourney and no experience is necessary. Every bowler will get a t-shirt and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a bike, hover board and many other prizes. Youth should arrive before 9:30 Saturday morning to sign.

Madras Saturday Market’s Annual Holiday Market is today and tomorrow 10am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. There will be homemade crafts, food, and music. Local Author Rick Steber will have a book signing there tomorrow from noon until 4. For more information call Evely 541-325-6276.

There’s a Christmas Bazaar with handmade quilts & gifts from local vendors at Sew Dee-Liteful Quilt Shop in Madras today and tomorrow from 10am-6pm.

It’s that time of the year when Warm Springs Tribal Members should make sure they have a current mailing address on file with Warm Springs Vital Stats. You are encouraged to make any updates by December 4th at 5pm. Stop by their office or call them

Community members are welcome to take the wood located across from the Family Resource Center now until December 8th.

The 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 14th from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants who have an emergency after hours and on weekends need to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders will be taken care of the next business day.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, childcare, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.