KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 28, 2024

The CTWS Tribal Organization is closed today and tomorrow for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Warm Springs I H S clinic is closed today for Thanksgiving and will be open normal hours tomorrow.

A Youth Bowling Tourney for ages 4-18 is being held at Lava Lanes in Bend this Saturday. Scholarships are being given to the first 60 youth who sign up. Otherwise, the cost is $15 per bowler. It’s fun tourney and no experience is necessary. Every bowler will get a t-shirt and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a bike, hover board and many other prizes. Youth should arrive before 9:30 Saturday morning to sign.

Madras Saturday Market’s Annual Holiday Market is this Friday and Saturday 10am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. There will be homemade crafts, food, and music. Local Author Rick Steber will have a book signing there on Saturday from noon until 4. For more information call Evely 541-325-6276.

It’s that time of the year when Warm Springs Tribal Members should make sure they have a current mailing address on file with Warm Springs Vital Stats. You are encouraged to make any updates by December 4th at 5pm. Stop by their office or call them

A public scoping meeting is being held to learn about and provide feedback on the proposed Salmon Fly Solar and Battery Energy Storage System project. BrightNight, in collaboration with Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises, is proposing to develop the approximately 250-megawatt project on CTWS land. Things to be discussed include the proposed project location, types of facilities to be constructed, timing and methods of construction, concerns about the project and its effects on resources, project benefits to CTWS, and the overall project schedule. The BrightNight team, along with staff from Power & Water and the Branch of Natural Resource will be in attendance to answer any questions. The scoping meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at the Greeley Heights Community building from 12-4pm. Light food and beverages will be provided.

Culver’s 2nd Annual Christmas Celebration is on Friday, December 6th. The parade starts at 5:30 and a tree-lighting & festivities will be held in the park after. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies. There’s a chili cookoff contest, a chance to visit with Santa and a Christmas tree sale by the Culver Bulldog Wrestling team. For info about the parade or chili cookoff call Kristi at 541-390-3029.

The December to Remember Round Dance is December 6-7 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Doors open at 5:30 both days.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm on Saturday, December 7th at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.

Community members are welcome to take the wood located across from the Family Resource Center now until December 8th.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for December 9th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

There’s a job fair featuring Warm Springs and other local enterprises, departments and programs. It’s on December 10th from 10am to 3pm in the old elementary cafeteria. Find about career opportunities with Indian Head Casino, Fire Management, Natural Resources, Indian Health Services, TERO, DHS Caregivers, CTWS, Housing, St. Charles Health System and Warm Springs PD. Those who attend can enter a raffle for prizes such as tables, blue tooth speakers, laptop backpacks and more.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is on Thursday, December 12th. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.