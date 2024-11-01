KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 2, 2024

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo is going on today. There is a 14-mile endurance race for age 16 and older starting at 10am at the Shaker Church. There’s a wild horse race at noon at the rodeo grounds. Plus, there will be free kids’ events with prizes. For more information contact Juanita 541-460-1710. Rodeo entry will be $10 per vehicle.

Daylight saving time will end for the year at 2 a.m. local time tomorrow, when we “fall back” and gain an extra hour of sleep. So set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed tonight or when you first wake up on Sunday.

COCC is sponsoring a presentation titled, “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now,” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat, author and professor at Haskel Indian Nations University. It’s tomorrow at 2pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. A livestream will also be available. Get Tickets – “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat – Madras Performing Arts Center

An opening reception for 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth at the Museum at Warm Springs will be held on Wednesday, November 6th from 5:30-7:30pm. The exhibition will be on display through February 8, 2025.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking registrations for the 2024 November Fitness Challenge. The deadline is November 6th by 5pm. This is for employees age 18 and older who work for the Tribe, its enterprises, committees, BIA & IHS. The cost is $5 per person and an additional $10 if you want a t-shirt. This a 5-member team challenge. For more information or to pick up/drop off a registration packet, talk to Joseph Arthur or stop by the Community Center.

The Senior Wellness Center is taking sign-ups from elders age 60 and over who want to attend an Honor Elder Day event at the Wanapum Heritage Center in South Mattawa, WA November 6-7. Each individual Elder that signs up is responsible to pay their hotel expense, spending money, and food costs for the two days. To sign up for this event, go to the Senior Building. For more information call the Senior Program 541-553-3313.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.