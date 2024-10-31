KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 1, 2024

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

For senior lunch today, hearty beef & barley soup is on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

A meeting of the KWSO Community Advisory Board is this afternoon 2-3:30pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The annual meeting is open to the public with invitations sent to representatives from Tribal programs, Indian Health Service, BIA, Community Organizations and Tribal Enterprises.

Today in Madras High School sports: Varsity football travels to Pleasant Hill.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo is tomorrow. There will be a 14-mile endurance race for age 16 and older starting at 10am at the Shaker Church. There’s a wild horse race at noon at the rodeo grounds. Plus, there will be free kids’ events with prizes. Entries are now closed. For more information contact Juanita 541-460-1710. Food vendors are welcome. Rodeo entry will be $10 per vehicle.

Daylight saving time will come to an end this Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 2024, when folks need to turn back their clocks one hour. It’s a good idea to change your clocks before going to bed Saturday night or first thing on Sunday morning when you wake up.

COCC is sponsoring a presentation titled, “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now,” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat, author and professor at Haskel Indian Nations University. It’s this Sunday at 2pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Find the link for tickets on today’s Community Calendar at KWSO.org. A livestream will also be available. Get Tickets – “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat – Madras Performing Arts Center

Central Oregon Disability Support Network and Jefferson County Library District are inviting all families to an event – Reading with Rylee on Saturday, November 9th from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Library in Madras. They’ll have story time and crafts.

The Madras Chamber is inviting all Veterans to participate in the annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 2pm on Tuesday, November 11th around Sahalee Park in Madras. Vehicles and vehicles pulling trailers will be provided. Please arrive by 1:30. All Veterans from Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, US Public Health and Merchant Marine are welcome.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for November 14th at 7pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.