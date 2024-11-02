KWSO News for Fri., Nov. 1, 2024

COCC Native American Heritage Month event this Sunday – Dr. Daniel Wildcat’s “Indigenuity” presentation

Today marks the start of Native American Heritage Month. It has become an annual tradition to recognize and celebrate the culture, traditions, and achievements of Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians during November.

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a lineup of free community events this month, including a presentation this weekend in Madras on how Native American ancient wisdom can meet modern challenges. Dr. Daniel Wildcat’s presentation is titled “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity — Indigenuity — Now.” It will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, with a livestream option available. Wildcat is an author and professor with Haskell Indian Nations University.

Madras Boys Soccer hosting play-in game

Madras Boys Soccer is hosting a Play-In Match this evening. The White Buffs will take on Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle at 6:00. Madras finished the regular season with an 8-4-2 overall record. Baker was 6-7 overall.

Oregon Owyhee Wilderness and Community Protection Act

Oregon Congressman Cliff Bentz will introduce a bill today that would protect the Owyhee Canyon Lands, and the people who live on and around those lands. The bill will be heard in the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands on November 19th. Bentz says the bill is the result of hundreds of hours of negotiation and collaboration by those who live, work, and recreate in Malheur County, The Burns Paiute Tribe, and many environmental organizations.

Bentz and Sen. Ron Wyden have been working together to pass the legislation. Wyden applauded Bentz’s “Oregon Owyhee Wilderness and Community Protection Act” for what he calls its “thoughtful and constructive approach” and says he is “looking forward…to success on legislation that leaves the farmers, ranchers, preservationists, Tribes and all the residents of Eastern Oregon the true winners of the economic and preservation gains this legislative approach can achieve.”

Tribes of Oregon, Oregon State work together to build facility to facilitate repatriation and return of tribal cultural items and Ancestors

Proper repatriation of Native American remains is behind a new facility in Corvallis. Click to listen to KLCC’s Brian Bull’s report on the collaboration between Oregon State University and the nine federally-recognized tribes within the state: