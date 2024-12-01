KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 2, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

It’s Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. Schools open 90 minutes later than normal.

It’s that time of the year when Warm Springs Tribal Members should make sure they have a current mailing address on file with Warm Springs Vital Stats. You are encouraged to make any updates by December 4th at 5pm. Stop by their office or call them

ECE families – please remember to enter and exit the Early Childhood Education Center through the main office. This is for security purposes and there are no exceptions.

Every Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and an Adolescent A&D Education Class from 4-5:00.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is today from noon to 1:30 at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

There will be another Know Your Pancreas Community Education Event & Conversation with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University this evening from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. There will also be a no-cost, locally prepared dinner, door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 tomorrow. Everyone is welcome to join in the lighting of the Community Center tree, hot dogs & chili, hot chocolate & s’mores.

A public scoping meeting is being held to learn about and provide feedback on the proposed Salmon Fly Solar and Battery Energy Storage System project. BrightNight, in collaboration with Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises, is proposing to develop the approximately 250-megawatt project on CTWS land. Things to be discussed include the proposed project location, types of facilities to be constructed, timing and methods of construction, concerns about the project and its effects on resources, project benefits to CTWS, and the overall project schedule. The BrightNight team, along with staff from Power & Water and the Branch of Natural Resource will be in attendance to answer any questions. The scoping meeting will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at the Greeley Heights Community building from 12-4pm. Light food and beverages will be provided.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for December 9th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 14th from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites all community members, dancers and drum groups to the Christmas NDN Night Out powwow on Monday, December 16th in the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck at 5:15. The social dancing and drummers jam start at 6.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym on December 19th and 20th from 9am to 4pm both days for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.