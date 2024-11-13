KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 14, 2024

It’s “Rock your Mocs” Spirit Week at ECE – Today is Native Bling day – wear beaded or native design jewelry, buckles, accessories, etc. that have that Native Shine! Friday it’s the “Rock Your Mocs” Mini Pow Wow – lace up your moccasins and get ready to dance for your friends and family at the Agency Longhouse.

ECE families – please remember to enter and exit the Early Childhood Education Center through the main office. This is for security purposes and there are no exceptions.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

In recognition of Native American, American Indian and Alaskan Native Heritage month, St. Charles Madras is hosting a Native Market today from 11 til 3. The event will include a land acknowledgement, fry bread tacos and local vendor booths.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball teams play their first home games of the season today vs. Crook County. Games start at 3:30. 7th grade A/B Teams play at the Community Center gym.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

The monthly Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is this evening at 7 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Madras High School Theatre presents The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon this weekend at the Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7pm on Friday & Saturday and 2pm on Saturday & Sunday. Tickets are $5.

The Community Wellness Center will be hosting a N8V American Heritage Month – Social Powwow on Monday November 18th in the gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. It’s open to all dancers and drummers.

A baby moccasin making class for expecting or newborn parents will take place Tuesday, November 19th 1:30-6:30pm in the Old Elementary Cafeteria. Call SherylLee or Charlene at Community Health to sign up – 541-553-2352.

Tribal Council has scheduled a General Council Meeting for Wednesday, November 20th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6pm and the meeting to follow at 7.

Madras Saturday Market’s Annual Holiday Market will be November 29th & 30th 10am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. There will be homemade crafts, food, and music. Local Author Rick Steber will have a book signing there on November 30th from noon until 4. For more information call Evely 541-325-6276.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 on Tuesday, December 3rd. Everyone is welcome to join in the lighting of the Community Center tree, hot dogs & chili, hot chocolate & s’mores.

Culver’s 2nd Annual Christmas Celebration is on Friday, December 6th. The parade starts at 5:30 and a tree-lighting & festivities will be held in the park after. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies. There’s a chili cookoff contest, a chance to visit with Santa and a Christmas tree sale by the Culver Bulldog Wrestling team. For info about the parade or chili cookoff call Kristi at 541-390-3029.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm on Saturday, December 7th at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

The quickest and easiest way to get a flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots in Warm Springs this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.