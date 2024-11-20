KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 21, 2024

The theme for Native American Heritage Spirit Week today at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is Regalia Day. Tomorrow is Eagle Day.

Everyone is welcome to attend the Wellness of Warm Springs lunch at noon today at the old school cafeteria. In recognition of the Great American Smoke Out, guest speakers are Scott Kalama and Robert Main. They will serve turkey with all the trimmings.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

Geo Visions is hosting one more community meeting regarding the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study this evening at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 5:30, and the discussion will follow at 6:30.

The Spilyay Tymoo newspaper publishes every other Thursday. The deadline to submit articles, letters and information is the Monday before the publish date. The next paper will be out November 28th. For more information you can email editor david.mcmechan@wstribes.org.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment will end at 5pm tomorrow. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Commodities will be doing two free turkey meal giveaways for the community – this Friday, November 22nd from 5-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse and Tuesday, November 26th from 5-7 at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs Maternal Child Health is hosting a meet and greet event tomorrow from 2-4pm at the Family Resource Center. Meet Community Health MCH Nurse Dominique Lugo and MCH Assistant SherylLee Lopez, learn about resources are available and sign up for future class. It’s open all – pregnant or postpartum, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents and kids.

Prevention is hosting a performance with the Reservation All-Stars – Native Country’s first ever showtime entertainment basketball team tomorrow at the Community Center. Doors open at 6pm and the performance starts at 7. Admission is free.

Kah-nee-ta will have a free tribal day this Sunday, November 24th. Admission for Tribal Members is free from 11am to 7pm, plus a 50% discount on cabana rentals and 25% off of food items.

A Thanksgiving meal at the Agency Longhouse is planned for Wednesday, November 27th at 6pm.

Madras Saturday Market’s Annual Holiday Market will be November 29th & 30th 10am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. There will be homemade crafts, food, and music. Local Author Rick Steber will have a book signing there on November 30th from noon until 4. For more information call Evely 541-325-6276.

Culver’s 2nd Annual Christmas Celebration is on Friday, December 6th. The parade starts at 5:30 and a tree-lighting & festivities will be held in the park after. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies. There’s a chili cookoff contest, a chance to visit with Santa and a Christmas tree sale by the Culver Bulldog Wrestling team. For info about the parade or chili cookoff call Kristi at 541-390-3029.

Community members are welcome to take the wood located across from the Family Resource Center now until December 8th.

The 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 14th from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. For more information call 541-553-3243.

There’s a Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball on Friday, December 27th at the Agency Longhouse. Community members of all ages are invited to celebrate with the elders. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. Doors will open at 3:00. They’ll have dinner, snacks, refreshments, games, raffles, and dance contests.