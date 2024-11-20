Hwy 26 Closed

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning that will remain in effect until 10am this morning, November 20, 2024.

Back-to-back powerful Pacific storm systems are impacting the West Coast through the end of this week with heavy rain, life-threatening flooding, strong winds, and higher elevation mountain snow.

Here in Warm Springs, rain is likely this afternoon into tonight and continuing on and off all week. Daytime temperatures in 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

There is no power this morning at Brightwood Corp or the Plateau Travel Plaza. Power went out just after 9pm last night. Pacific Power and Light says crews are onsite and estimate restoration of power by 8:30am this morning.

US Highway 26 has been closed, 1 mile North of Madras, since last night due to downed power lines.

There are not any well marked detours but alternate routes you can use are:

From Warm Springs to Madras

Take Dogwood Lane from Highway 26, left (East) to Highway 97 – right – into Madras

Take Dogwood Lane from Highway 26, right (West) to NW Clackamas Drive – left. That goes left and turns into Straun Road/NW Birch Lane, bear left after the train tracks to NW Depot Road that leads to Highway 26 with a right to Madras.

From Madras to Warm Springs

Go North on Highway 97, to Dogwood Lane. Turn left (west) to Highway 26.

Turn Left onto NW Depot Road at the top of the hill North of Madras. Bear right before the train tracks onto Straun Road/NW Birch Lane. Stay on Straun until it bears right and becomes NW Clackamas Drive. Follow that Straun Road Take Dogwood Lane from Highway 26, right (West) to NW Clackamas Drive until NW Dogwood Lane when you turn right (East) taking you back to Highway 26 with a left to Warm Springs.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/bNdB7wvz1ZKanj3UA

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9zy42YiE4xTpEXLYA