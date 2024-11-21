KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 22, 2024

The burial services for Martha Celia Heath are at 7:30 this morning at the Simnasho Cemetery.

It’s Eagle Day for the final day of the Warm Springs K-8’s Native American Heritage Spirit Week.

ECE families – please remember to enter and exit the Early Childhood Education Center through the main office. This is for security purposes and there are no exceptions.

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will be distributing turkeys at the Madras Community Food Pantry this morning starting a 9:00. Turkey will also be handed out Saturday morning starting at 10am at the Madras Safeway.

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

For senior lunch today, they are having a Thanksgiving luncheon at noon at the Agency Longhouse.

Warm Springs Maternal Child Health is hosting a meet and greet this afternoon from 2-4pm at the Family Resource Center. Meet Community Health MCH Nurse Dominique Lugo and MCH Assistant SherylLee Lopez, learn about resources are available and sign up for future class. It’s open all – pregnant or postpartum, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents and kids.

Tribal employees are reminded that the deadline to complete any open enrollment changes is today at 5pm. Also, if you are not making any changes your health care premiums will just roll over into the new year. Please keep in mind that the employee rates did increase for 2025. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Prevention is hosting a performance with the Reservation All-Stars – Native Country’s first ever showtime entertainment basketball team – this evening at the Community Center. Doors open at 6pm and the performance starts at 7. Admission is free.

Warm Springs Commodities will be doing two free turkey meal giveaways for the community – this evening from 5-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse and Tuesday, November 26th from 5-7 at the Agency Longhouse.

Indian Head Casino’s Tree Lighting Festival is this coming Sunday from 6-8pm. It will include visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Round Dance, complimentary holiday treats, local craft booths and a space for writing letters to Santa. Vendor applications are being accepted until November 22nd at 5pm. For details call 541-460-7729 or send an email to GuestServices@indianheadgaming.com.

Kah-nee-ta will have a free tribal day this Sunday. Admission for Tribal Members is free from 11am to 7pm, plus a 50% discount on cabana rentals and 25% off of food items.

Next week is Thanksgiving Break for 509-J Schools. There is no school all next week.

The Boys & Girls Club will be open Monday through Wednesday with lunch provided during Thanksgiving Break. Monday and Tuesday it’s open 8-5 and Wednesday from 8-3. The Club will be closed Thursday and Friday.

At ECE, Head Start will be closed Thanksgiving Week. Daycare and Preschool Care Classrooms will be open on Monday and Tuesday next week with early closure on Wednesday at noon.

The December to Remember Round Dance is December 6-7 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Doors open at 5:30 both days.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm on Saturday, December 7th at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.