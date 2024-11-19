KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 20, 2024

Warm Springs ECE families are reminded that if your child uses a backpack when they attend, please check the bag for any items that might not be appropriate. Sometimes youngsters find things around the home, that families are not aware of. Please do not bring in snacks for your child as ECE already provides meals, outside snacks are limited to avoid any food allergy reactions. And, outside toys can become a distraction so please leave toys home or in your car. Talk with your child’s teacher for tips on helping with the parting of toys.

Today’s them for Native American Heritage Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 is Beadwork Day. Thursday is Regalia Day. Friday is Eagle Day.

Tribal Council will be in session today. On the agenda this morning -509J; Education Department and Education Committee Updates; and the Culture and Heritage Committee & Department. This afternoon -– Cascade Renewal Transmission.

Wednesday’s weekly groups at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are: Parenting Classes at 11, Grief Support Group for Adults at 4:00 and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Smothered chicken with green beans & mashed potatoes is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

There is a Family Info Fair & Food Pantry today from 2-5:30pm in the ECE Lobby

Warm Springs K-8 Boys Basketball teams host Sisters today. Games start at 3:30. 7th grade A/B Teams play at the old elementary gym. 8th grade teams play at the K8.

There is a General Council Meeting this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6pm and the meeting to follow at 7.

Geo Visions is hosting one more community meeting regarding the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study. It’s tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 5:30, and the discussion will follow at 6:30.

Warm Springs Maternal Child Health is hosting a meet and greet event this Friday from 2-4pm at the Family Resource Center. Meet Community Health MCH Nurse Dominique Lugo and MCH Assistant SherylLee Lopez, learn about resources are available and sign up for future class. It’s open all – pregnant or postpartum, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents and kids.

Prevention is hosting a performance with the Reservation All-Stars – Native Country’s first ever showtime entertainment basketball team. It’s Friday, November 22nd at the Community Center. Doors open at 6pm and the performance starts at 7. Admission is free.

Kah-nee-ta will have a free tribal day this Sunday, November 24th. Admission for Tribal Members is free from 11am to 7pm, plus a 50% discount on cabana rentals and 25% off of food items.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for December 9th at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is on Thursday, December 12th. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.

The Elks Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 is at 9am on December 14th at Madras High School. Registration will be done on site that morning.