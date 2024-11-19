KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 19, 2024

Tribal Council Election Day: March 25, 2025

The date of the next Tribal Council Election for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been set for Wednesday, March 25, 2025. The Council also approved the timeline of events leading up to the Election.

Nominations will be held January 7 th for all districts with certification of the nominees the following day.

for all districts with certification of the nominees the following day. January 9 th , they will advertise positions for the Election and Counting Boards.

, they will advertise positions for the Election and Counting Boards. The deadline for new voter district changes will be January 24 th .

. Absentee ballots will begin being prepared starting January 27th and absentee ballots will be mailed out no later than February 12th.

Atmospheric river brining strong winds, rain to Central Oregon

SEATTLE (AP) — Northern California and the Pacific Northwest are bracing for what is expected to be a powerful storm, with heavy rain and winds set to pummel the region and potentially cause power outages and flash floods. The Weather Prediction Center issued excessive rainfall risks for some places beginning today and lasting through Friday as the strongest atmospheric river — long plumes of moisture stretching far over the Pacific Ocean — that California and the Pacific Northwest has seen this season bears down on the region. The storm system has intensified so quickly that it is considered a “bomb cyclone,” according to the National Weather Service.

Here in Central Oregon, a high wind warning is in effect from 4 this afternoon to 10am Wednesday for south to southeast winds 30-40mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The Weather Service warns that damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines and is telling people to be prepared for widespread power outages and difficult travel.

Reservation All-Stars are coming to Warm Springs

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting the Reservation All-Stars and their Rock the Rez Tour this Friday. According to their website, they are Native Country’s first-ever showtime entertainment basketball team showcasing an array of tricks, dunks, and alley-oops!​ In addition to basketball entertainment, they raise awareness, promote prevention, encourage healthy lifestyles. It’s a family fun event that will engage the crowd, and include music and giveaways.

The free event in Warm Springs is this Friday at the Community Center. Doors open at 6pm and performance starts at 7. Prevention is looking for local youth coaches, mentors and teachers to be on the Warm Springs Ballers squad at Friday’s event. You should get a hold of Jaycelene Brisbois for details.