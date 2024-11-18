KWSO News for Mon., Nov. 18, 2024

Museum at Warm Springs grounds and entrance updates

The Museum at Warm Springs received a two-year grant from Visit Bend Sustainability Fund to fund projects which focus on renewal of three areas – water, safety/security, and landscaping. According to the Museum’s newsletter, the professionally landscaped grounds now guide the eye to the front entrance where the water feature flows as originally designed. The parking area is now fully lit from dusk to dawn, and an upgrade to the security systems has also been completed. In the coming months, there will be repaving of the parking lot and installation of a new security gate.

The Museum has also been awarded a $100,000 grant by the Spirit Mountain Community Fund to address critical operating needs and a generous gift of $10,000 from Brenda and John Curnutt, which also will go toward operations.

High Desert Museum receives $500,000 National Endowment for the Humanities award

The High Desert Museum in Bend will receive a half-a-million-dollars from the National Endowment for the Humanities from its competitive Public Humanities Projects category. The funding will support the Museum’s revitalization of its permanent exhibition dedicated to the Indigenous cultures of the region. By Hand Through Memory opened in 1999, supported in part by NEH funding. The Museum has been working with Native partners on a new version of the exhibition for several years.

WSK8 boys’ basketball this week

Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Boys Basketball teams have two games this week. Tuesday, they play at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond with games starting at 3:30. Wednesday they are hosting Sisters and games start at 3:30. 7th grade A and B teams play their home games at the Old Elementary gym. 8th grade teams play at the K8. Wednesday is Picture Day for boys’ basketball.

MHS winter season sports are underway

Winter season sports begin today at Madras High School. Boys and Girls Basketball Tryouts are today through Wednesday, and practices begin Thursday. Practices start afterschool today for boys and girls wrestling, boys and girls swim team and winter cheer.

Central Oregon leaders reaffirm commitment to school safety at annual Safe Schools Alliance gathering

Central Oregon school superintendents, fire and police chiefs, sheriffs, district attorneys, and public and mental health leaders will convene for an annual event this week where they will reaffirm their commitment to the Safe Schools Alliance (SSA). The leaders will sign a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), confirming their collaboration to address youth violence prevention and foster the healthy development of children and families in the region. The Safe Schools Alliance is meant to bolster ongoing community partnerships and multi-agency efforts dedicated to strengthening the safety of students, staff, and school environments.

The event is on Wednesday morning at the High Desert Education Service District in Redmond. Agencies from Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties are invited to participate, including the Jefferson County Education Service District, District Attorney, Jefferson Fire District, Juvenile Justice, Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County and Culver School Districts.

The Safe Schools Alliance originated in 1998 following the tragic school shooting at Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon. The Safe Schools Alliance meets regularly throughout the year, addressing critical issues such as substance abuse, sex trafficking, facility safety and school violence protocols. Members work together on safety training, facility reviews and creating positive school climates.

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Projects Stewarded by Interior Department Supported More Than 28,000 Jobs, $3 Billion to the Economy Last Year

The Interior Department is marking the 3-year anniversary of the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the release of a new analysis and report, highlighting overall key successes, accomplishments and stories of personal impact as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The analysis estimates that investments from the Law supported more than 28,000 jobs and contributed more than $3.3 billion to the economy in fiscal year 2024. Secretary Deb Haaland says the report demonstrates that the “law is a historic down payment on ensuring that future generations have clean air, drinkable water, fertile soil, and an improved quality of life, all of which are currently threatened by the worsening climate crisis.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law contains an overall $28.1 billion over 15 years for the Department’s initiatives, including for combatting legacy pollution, restoring critical habitats, addressing the drought crisis, assisting with wildland fire management, and helping communities prepare for extreme weather events.

Siletz Tribe reacquiring ancestral lands

A coastal piece of the Siletz Tribe’s ancestral territory has been restored. Today’s announcement coincides with the 47th anniversary of the tribe regaining federal recognition. Click to listen to KLCC’s Brian Bull’s report:

More logging on federal lands and cooperation with Tribes in the PNW proposed

U.S. officials are proposing increased logging on federal lands across the Pacific Northwest under changes to a sweeping forest management plan that’s been in place for three decades. Friday’s proposal would overhaul the Northwest Forest Plan that governs about 36,000 square miles of U.S. Forest Service land in Oregon, Washington and California. The plan was adopted in 1994 as part of efforts to curb logging practices that resulted in widespread clearcutting across the region. Logging has fallen dramatically in the years since. Officials say worsening wildfires due to climate change mean that forests must be more actively managed to increase their resiliency.

The proposed plan also calls for closer cooperation between the Forest Service and Native American tribes to tap into tribal knowledge about forest management. Tribes were excluded when the 1994 plan was crafted

Basket weaving at Maryhill Museum

The ancient art of basket weaving is getting new life through a class at the Maryhill Museum of Art. One Yakama Nation woman is hoping her basket weaving lessons will build community and help heal people through mindful work. Click below to listen to correspondent Courtney Flatt’s story:

.