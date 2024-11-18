KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 19, 2024

It’s Native American Heritage Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Rock Your Mocs Day. Wednesday is Beadwork Day. Thursday is Regalia Day. Friday is Eagle Day.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda this morning – Health & Human Services Update; Managed Care Update; and 122 Budget. This afternoon is an IRMP Update.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving beef enchilada casserole from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

A baby moccasin making class for expecting or newborn parents will take place today from 1:30-6:30pm in the Old Elementary Cafeteria. Call SherylLee or Charlene at Community Health to sign up – 541-553-2352.

The Culture & Heritage program offers traditional “how to” classes for families – 2PM to 5:30PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays in room C5 at Warm Springs ECE. They will be demonstrating and teaching how to make items such as: moccasins; shawls; attire for the longhouse; powwow outfits; and more. Everyone is welcome to come and learn and create items for your children and family to use and enjoy! AND there’s always some snacks!

Warm Springs K-8 boys’ basketball teams play at Elton Gregory today starting at 3:30.

Best Care in Madras will have an event this evening for people to get tips and information on talking with kids about alcohol and other drugs. It’s at 5:15 at the Performing Arts Center. Dinner will be provided. Register by calling 541-475-6575.

Geo Visions is hosting two more community meetings regarding the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study. They is one this evening at the Simnasho Longhouse; and Thursday, November 21st at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 5:30, and the discussion will follow at 6:30.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow after school from 3:20-5:30 in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

There is a General Council Meeting tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6pm and the meeting to follow at 7.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment will end at 5pm this Friday. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 on Tuesday, December 3rd. Everyone is welcome to join in the lighting of the Community Center tree, hot dogs & chili, hot chocolate & s’mores.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, childcare, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.