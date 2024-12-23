KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 23, 2024

It is Winter Break for all Jefferson County School District 509-J Schools.

Wednesday’s garbage routes will be picked up tomorrow due to the holiday.

At Warm Springs ECE it’s Santa Visits to the Infant Center today. Strider classrooms will have visits are at 3 or 3:30. Head Start is closed this week but will open again next week. Families are reminded that tomorrow is an early release day at noon. Please pick up children no later than 12:30. Wednesday is the Christmas Holiday and ECE is closed.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The postponed Christmas powwow will happen this evening at 6 pm in the gym (following last minute bazaar that wraps up at 3 pm) There will only be the powwow and no meal. Open to all drummers and dancers! For More Information contact the WS Recreation office at (541) 553-3243.

There is a Baby Moccasin Making Class today from 9:30-4 at the old Elementary Cafeteria. This class is prioritized for expecting or newborn parents who have signed up.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is today from 10 am to 3pm at the Community Center.

The Senior Program will close at noon tomorrow and be closed Wednesday for the Christmas holiday. There will be no senior lunches.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Wellness of Warm Springs meets today from 5:00 – 8:00 PM in the old school cafeteria building. The health education topic will be 3-D Drinking & Drugged Driving Prevention with Scott Kalama. A meal will be provided and there will be a surprise guest for the children.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and New Years Eve and New Years Day. Regular Museum operating hours, when there are no closures are: Tuesday through Saturday, 9 am to Noon and 1 to 5 pm. Closed from Noon to 1 pm for lunch.

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is January 2-5 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 13-15 – all co-ed. Teams interested in the 10 year/12 year and under age groups will have “Free Entry” to the first 6 teams entered. The tournament has added 13 -15 years Coed with an entry fee of $150 per team. The deadline to enter is December 24th. For more information contact Tournament Director Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and committee positions through January 10th. There are 4 positions on the Credit Board of Directors, 3 positions on the Telcom Board, 4 positions for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, 2 positions on the Composite Products Board, plus they are seeking to fill a position on the Education Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee. The two committee appointments will finish out the 29th tribal council’s term. Send your letter of interest and resume to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer/CEO, Robert Brunoe.

Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants who have an emergency after hours and on weekends need to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders will be taken care of the next business day.